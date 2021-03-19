SC collegium recommends 13 names for appointment as Bombay HC judges
The judicial officers, whose elevation has been recommended by the collegium are - Rajesh N Laddha, Sanjay G Mehare, G A Sanap and S G Dige.
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court collegium on Friday recommended appointment of nine advocates and elevation of four judicial officers as judges of the Bombay High Court.
The three-judge Supreme Court collegium, which held its meeting on Friday comprised of Chief Justice Bobde and Justices N V Ramana and R F Nariman and recommended appointment of nine advocates as judges of the High Court.
The nine advocates are: Aruna S pai, Shailesh P Brahme, Kamal R Khata, Sharmila U Deshmukh, Amira Abdul Razaq, Sandeep V Marne, Sandeep H Parikh, Somasekhar Sundaresan and Mahendra M Nerlikar.
The sanctioned strength of judges at the Bombay High Court is 94 and more than 30 seats are vacant.