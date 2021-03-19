Three get lifer for gang-rape of 16-year-old in Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: A POCSO court on Friday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old girl under Sukhdeo Nagar police station in Ranchi. The Court has also imposed a fine of Rs 42,000 on each of them.

According to the Additional Public Prosecutor (PP) in the case, all the three accused persons were minors due to which the case was referred to the juvenile justice court. A total of five witnesses were produced from the prosecution side, while three witnesses were produced from the defence side.

“Looking at the seriousness of the matter, all the three accused were sentenced to life imprisonment and have also been imposed a fine of Rs 42,000 each,” said Additional PP Ashok Kumar Rai.

The FIR lodged in the case stated that one of the friends of the girl's cousin sister took her to a lonely place in the name of a birthday party and gang-raped her along with his friends on September 25, 2018. An FIR was lodged at Mahila Police Station in this regard which was later transferred to Sukhdeo

Nagar Police Station.

As the accused was known to the survivor, she informed her family members after returning home on the next day of the incident, following which, they took her to Mahila Thana to lodge a complaint in this regard.

