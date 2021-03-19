STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

US defence secretary urged to raise rights violation and Russia deal on India trip

Austin is scheduled to visit India between March 19 and 21 where he will hold discussions with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Published: 19th March 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Senator Bob Menendez, a Ranking Member of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee. (Photo | AP)

Bob Menendez, Chairman of US Senate Committee of Foreign Relations (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of US Secretary of Defence Llyod Austin’s visit to India, Chairman of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Bob Menendez has urged him to raise the issues of human rights and democracy, and acquisition of S400 systems from Russia.

“The Indian government’s ongoing crackdown on farmers peacefully protesting new farming laws and corresponding intimidation of journalists and government critics only underscores the deteriorating situation of democracy in India.

 Moreover, in recent years, rising anti-Muslim sentiment and related government actions like the Citizenship Amendment Act, the suppression of political dialogue and arrest of political opponents following the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, and the use of sedition laws to persecute political opponents have resulted in the US human rights group Freedom House stripping India of its ‘Free’ status in its yearly global survey,” Menendez wrote to the secretary of defence. 

Austin is scheduled to visit India between March 19 and 21 where he will hold discussions with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Menendez’s letter also urges Austin to take up the issue of India’s procurement of S400 Missile Systems from Russia, which could lead to US sanctions. “I recognise that India is not a US treaty ally and has historical ties with the Soviet and Russian militaries.

However, if India chooses to go forward with its purchase of the S-400, that act will clearly constitute a significant, and therefore sanctionable, transaction with the Russian defense sector under Section 231 of CAATSA,” he said and added that it will limit India’s ability to work with the US on procurement of sensitive military technology.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lyod Austin US Secretary of Defence Bob Menendez US-India ties farmers protest
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp