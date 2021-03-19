STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand: Key promises in BJP manifesto, including appointment of Lokayukta still unfulfilled

However, state BJP president Madan Kaushik said that the government has fulfilled 85 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto. 

Published: 19th March 2021

Uttarakhand's new BJP president Madan Kaushik

Uttarakhand's new BJP president Madan Kaushik. (File Photo)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: With less than an year left for state assembly elections, the BJP government is yet to fulfill many key promises made in its election manifesto of 2017. 

The key promises which are yet to be fulfilled by the BJP government include appointment of Lokayukta within 100 days of forming the government, government boarding schools in every district, providing smart phones and laptops to meritorious students of the state, providing electricity on discounted rates to economically weaker sections of the society and to provide relief from farm debts to small and border area farmers to mention few. 

Jay Singh Rawat, political commentator from Dehradun said, "The BJP government has yet to fulfill some key promises and the new Chief Minister must focus on that. A new survey suggests that Congress is gaining and may form government is election would happen at this instance." 

However, state BJP president said that the government has fulfilled 85 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto. 

Madan Kaushik, the newly appointed BJP state president said, "Our government has tirelessly worked towards fulfilling the promises made in our election manifesto in 2017. Soon, the rest of the promises will be fulfilled too and people will support us in elections like they did in 2017." 

Political experts said that fulfilling all the promises including that of Lokayukta is a challenge for the state government. 

"The appointment of the Lokayukta is challenge for any government in Uttarakhand. It will be interesting to see what the BJP government does and how Congress reacts to it," said Yogesh Kumar, another political expert. 

Meanwhile, CM Tirath Singh Rawat on Friday travelled to Delhi. The CM thanked and praised the center and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allocation of Rs 700 Crore for health sector in Uttarakhand. 

"Under vision of our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji we are committed to all round development of Uttarakhand state. Our government will work towards welfare of the people and act as per peoples' dreams," said the CM after reaching Delhi. 

