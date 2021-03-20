STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam polls: Rs 2,000 per month for homemakers, free power in Congress manifesto

Releasing the document here, Gandhi said his party will protect the idea of Assam that is being "attacked" by the BJP and RSS.

Published: 20th March 2021 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi releases party's manifesto for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday released his party's election manifesto for Assam, making "five guarantees" that included Rs 2,000 per month for every housewife and law to nullify the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"Though Congress symbol is there in the document, actually it is the people's manifesto. It contains the aspirations of the people of Assam," he said.

In its manifesto, Congress also promised five lakh government jobs and 200 units of free electricity per month for all, besides hiking the minimum wages of tea garden workers to Rs 365.

Gandhi said Congress guarantees to defend the idea of Assam that contains culture, language, tradition, history and the way of thinking.

"This is our commitment. You are aware that BJP and RSS are attacking the diverse culture of India and Assam. We will defend that," he told reporters.

