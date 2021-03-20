STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bharat Dynamics bags Rs 1,188-crore missile deal with Defence Ministry

The BDL is also working on the export of weapon systems to friendly foreign nations.

Published: 20th March 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Missile

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Union Defence Ministry on Friday signed a Rs 1,188-crore deal with the Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) - manufacturers of ammunition and missile systems from Hyderabad - for the supply of 4,960 Milan-2T Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) to the Indian Army. "This will boost the Centre's 'Make in India' initiative. It is a 'Repeat Order' of contract, which was signed with the BDL on March 8, 2016," the ministry in a statement.

The BDL is also working on the export of weapon systems to friendly foreign nations. The contract was signed by Dipti Mohil Chawla, Joint Secretary (AM & LS), on behalf of the ministry, Acquisition Wing, and Commodore TN Kaul (Retd), Executive Director (Marketing), on behalf of the BDL.

