BJP biggest extortionist, should never be allowed to rule Bengal: Mamata

Banerjee, speaking at an election rally at Haldia accused the saffron party of orchestrating riots, killing people and torturing Dalit girls.

Published: 20th March 2021 02:31 PM

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday slammed the BJP, branding it as the "biggest extortionist" in the world, which should never be allowed to rule the state.

Banerjee, speaking at an election rally at Haldia in East Midnapore district, also accused the saffron party of orchestrating riots, killing people and torturing Dalit girls.

"BJP is the biggest 'tolabaz' (extortionist) in the world. Just see the amount of money it collected under the PM Cares Fund. If the people of West Bengal want peace and a state free from riots, then the Trinamool Congress is the only option," she asserted.

The eight-phase West Bengal Assembly elections will get underway on March 27.

