STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Efforts on to bring Hindu man's body from Saudi Arabia after exhumation: Himachal CM

Speaking in the Assembly on the last day of the Budget Session, Thakur said the state government has taken up the matter with the Centre and the Saudi Arabia Consulate General.

Published: 20th March 2021 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Efforts are being made to bring back the mortal remains of a Hindu man hailing from Himachal Pradesh who was wrongly buried in Saudi Arabia as per Muslim custom, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said in the Assembly on Saturday.

Speaking in the Assembly on the last day of the Budget Session, Thakur said the state government took up the matter with the Centre and the Saudi Arabia Consulate General after it was raised in the House on March 16.

The chief minister said that he had also personally talked to the external affairs minister.

Raising the matter in the Assembly, Una MLA Satpal Singh Raizada said Sanjeev Kumar Sharma died due to cardiac arrest on January 24 in Saudi Arabia where he had been working for three years.

His mortal remains were buried "due to a mistake committed by the official translator of Indian Consulate, Jeddah, who wrongly mentioned his religion as "Muslim' in the death certificate".

Thakur said that the Consulate General of India in Jeddah informed through an e-mail that "we have taken up the matter with the local Foreign Office, Governorate Office, Jijan and other local authorities to exhume and repatriate the mortal remains of late Mr.

Sanjeev Kumar Sharma at the earliest. " "Officer of Consulate are on visit to Governorate, Jizan to expedite exhumation of mortal remains," it added.

The e-mail further stated that the Consulate General had also taken up the matter with the local foreign office to instruct the authorities concerned to probe into the circumstances leading to the burial without any information even to Sharma's sponsor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jai Ram Thakur
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp