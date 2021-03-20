STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fire breaks out in farmers' tent at Singhu border

There were around 10 to 12 people inside the tent when the blaze broke out.

Published: 20th March 2021 04:57 PM

Farmers construct a brick house for shelter during their ongoing agitation against Centre's agri-laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out in a tent at Delhi's Singhu border where farmers have been protesting the Centre's three agri laws, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha claimed on Saturday.

Sukhwinder Singh, a protester, said the incident took place around 10 am near an under-construction flyover where the tent was put up.

However, there was no official word about the incident from the police or the fire department. The tent was completely burnt, the Morcha, which is heading the agitation, said.

A man was also injured while trying to extinguish the blaze.

The tent was burnt after a cylinder caught fire, the SKM claimed. There were around 10 to 12 people inside the tent when the blaze broke out.

Five mobile phones, twenty mattresses, 20 chairs and dry ration was destroyed, it said, adding that a fire tender from Kundali doused the fire.

Hundreds of farmers are camping at Delh's borders points at Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri since November demanding that the Centre repeal the three contentious farm laws and make a new one that would ensure legal guarantee on the MSP.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

The protesting farmers, on the other hand, have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

