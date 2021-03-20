STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray tests positive for COVID-19

He asked everyone who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

Published: 20th March 2021 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray. (Photo | Aaditya Thackeray Twitter)

By Online Desk

Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, he said, "on having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive".

He asked everyone who came in contact with him to get themselves tested." I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down".

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai on Saturday informed that Rapid Antigen Testing will be done randomly without citizens' consent at crowded places like malls, railway stations, bus depots, markets, tourist places and government offices. 

One who refuses to get tested will be booked under the Epidemic Act. In wake of increasing COVID-19 cases, Nagpur district authorities on Saturday decided to extend the lockdown till March 31. 

​Only essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open, according to the order issued by the district administration. 

Earlier, the state government decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur district from March 15 to 21. Districts like Amaravati, Yavatmal, and Latur have already been put under restrictions whereas the Aurangabad administration has imposed a complete lockdown on weekends till further orders. 

On the other hand, a total of 40,953 new coronavirus cases and 23,653 recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the health ministry informed on Saturday morning.

(Inputs from ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Aaditya Thackeray
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp