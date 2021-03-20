STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ram Mandir Trust purchases 1.15 lakh square feet of land in Ayodhya

Trustee Anil Mishra said two plots of land situated in Ram Kot and Tehri Bazaar localities were purchased last week from Harish Kumar Pathak, a resident of Basti district.

Published: 20th March 2021 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya, Ram Temple

Replica of the proposed Ram Mandir on display at Karsewakpuram, in Ayodhya. (File| PTI)

By PTI

AYODHYA: The Sriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has purchased about 1.15 lakh square feet of land about 2-3 km away from Ram Janmabhoomi premises to develop facilities for security forces, devotees and for activities of the trust, an official of the trust said on Saturday.

Trustee Anil Mishra said two plots of land situated in Ram Kot and Tehri Bazaar localities were purchased last week from Harish Kumar Pathak, a resident of Basti district.

The land has been bought at the rate of Rs 690 per square feet, he said.

"We have paid a sum of Rs 8 crore to the owner for the two plots," he said.

A survey is underway of properties adjoining the Ram Janmabhoomi premises for expansion of the temple land and a list is being prepared to ascertain their ownership.

These properties include some Muslim houses and mosques.

Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay said the survey is being carried out to find out the owners of these properties.

"This will help to find out whether those residing here are tenants or owners of houses," he said.

Trust secretary Champat Rai said the expansion of Ram Janmabhoomi premises will be done with mutual understanding and dialogue.

"We will purchase the land by paying the demanded price or we can give them an alternate land for the resettlement," he said, adding the extension is being done to provide devotees the basic facilities.

In the first week of March, the trust purchased 7,285 square feet land adjacent to the Ram Janmabhoomi premises here, in accordance with its plan to expand the temple complex area to 107 acres from the present 70 acres.

The trust bought the land for Rs 1 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Mandir
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp