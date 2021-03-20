STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC nod to disbursal of Rs 50,000 to widow of man who died due to AAI negligence

The man had died of cardiac arrest owing to negligence in shifting him to the nearest hospital in Kolkata in 2012.

Published: 20th March 2021 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has given its nod for disbursal of Rs 50,000 deposited in its "suitors fund" by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to the widow of a man who had died of cardiac arrest owing to negligence in shifting him to the nearest hospital in Kolkata in 2012.

The AAI, under provisions of the Consumer Protection Act has deposited Rs 50,000 with the top court while filing an appeal against the October 7, 2015 order of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) which had held its negligence or deficiency in shifting the patient to the nearby hospital and directed payment of Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the widow.

Under the Consumer Protection Act, if an appeal is preferred against an order of the NCDRC by a person who is required to pay any compensation, it would be entertained by the top court only if that person has deposited fifty per cent of that amount or Rs 50,000, whichever is less.

The amount is deposited in the "suitors fund" of the top court and under the Supreme Court Rules, 2013, if the appeal is allowed by the court, then the amount deposited by the appellant would be refunded without interest but if it is dismissed, the amount will be allowed to be withdrawn by the other party or disbursed according to the directions of the court.

A bench of Justice Ajay Rastogi on Friday allowed disbursal of Rs 50,000 to the widow after she moved an application on the ground that the appeal filed by the AAI had been dismissed by the court on November 29, 2019.

Advocate Dushyant Parashar, appearing for the widow, contended that since the top court had upheld the order of the NCDRC that the AAI was negligent in shifting the man who had suffered cardiac arrest to the nearest hospital in Kolkata and dismissed the appeal, the amount deposited in suitors fund shall be disbursed to her.

On November 29, 2019, a top court bench headed by Justice M M Shantanagoudar had said, "We find from the records that the Airports Authority of India was negligent in not shifting the patient to the hospital for treatment immediately. While refusing to interfere with the NCDRC order, it had noted that the man, who was travelling from Agartala to Delhi in a private airline flight, was deplaned at 12 noon, after he complained of chest pain at Kolkata airport and was not shifted to the nearest hospital at least after 2.30pm.

"The ambulance was called only at 4.32 pm. No information is forthcoming by the Airports Authority of India as to why the ambulance was not immediately called for shifting the patient/deceased to the hospital.

The deceased died at about 5.30 am on the next day in the hospital because of cardiac arrest," the bench had noted.

It had also noted that the NCDRC on facts has concluded that the AAI is negligent to a certain extent and directed it to pay a sum of Rs 10 lakh as compensation along with interest of nine per cent per annum from the date of filing of the complaint and quantified the cost of litigation at Rs 20,000.

It had said, Having regard to the entire material on record, and under the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case, we decline to interfere in the impugned judgment.

We also decline to enhance the compensation as prayed for by the claimant.

" The deceased who leaves behind wife and three dependent children was travelling on November 24, 2012 and during the flight he had claimed of chest pain.

The widow of the deceased has claimed compensation alleging negligence and deficiency on the part of the private airline as well as the AAI and moved the NCDRC.

The private airline had claimed before the NCDRC that it had fulfilled its obligations cast upon it by applicable laws, rules and regulations and the demise of the deceased was not as a consequence of any act/omission attributable to it.

The AAI has also opposed the claim of the widow and said that it owed no obligation or duty towards the deceased and it provides medical assistance free of cost on request of airlines concerned and therefore, the complainant cannot be said to be consumer of the AAI.

After considering the facts of the case, the NCDRC had held that there was no deficiency on the part of private airline but said that the staff of AAI was "clearly negligent and deficient in rendering services to him" and ordered it to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the widow.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court AAI
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp