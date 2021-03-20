STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP is attacking Assam's culture, language, history: Rahul Gandhi

Attacking the ruling party in Assam, he said the entire state is being "handed over" to outsiders.

Published: 20th March 2021 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MARIANI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the BJP, accusing it of attacking Assam's culture, language, history and brotherhood, and promised to eliminate hatred and bring peace if voted to power in the state.

Gandhi, while addressing an election rally at Mariani in Jorhat district, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi works only for the 2-3 richest industrialists of the country and not for the commoners.

"The BJP is attacking Assam's culture, language, history and brotherhood. We will protect you and your culture and identity, eliminate hatred and bring peace. It is your state and it cannot be run from Nagpur," Gandhi said.

Attacking the ruling party in Assam, he said the entire state is being "handed over" to outsiders.

"The government has given Rs 2,000 crore of your money to modernise the Guwahati airport. Now that has been snatched from you and was given to (Gautam) Adani. In this way, everything in the country is being given to his 2-3 richest businessmen friends," Gandhi said.

He alleged that the BJP makes different promises at different places but does not fulfil them.

"I never lie. See what I had said before the polls in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Punjab. I had said that farmers' loans will be waived. Within six hours of forming the government in Chhattisgarh, it was done. Likewise, every promise in other states was fulfilled," he said.

He was campaigning in Mariani, which is going to polls in the first phase on March 27, in support of sitting three-time heavyweight Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, who will have a direct contest with BJP nominee Ramani Tanti.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi PM Modi congress BJP
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp