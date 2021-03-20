STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP man held under anti-conversion law after attempting to set wife, kids afire

As per police sources, the man posed as Rajiv, an orphan, and married a Hindu girl in 2009. However, his real name was Mohammed Afzal Siddiqui.

Published: 20th March 2021 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a case of attempted forcible conversion in the state capital Lucknow, a Muslim man was arrested for marrying a Hindu girl by hiding his real religious identity and attempting to allegedly burn her and two kids alive when she refused to change religion and did not allow khatna (circumcision as per Islamic tradition) of her son.

As per police sources, the man posed as Rajiv, an orphan, and married a Hindu girl on February 13, 2009. However, his real name was Mohammed Afzal Siddiqui. The girl came to know about his real identity when she moved into his house in Thakurganj area of Lucknow. She lodged several complaints against him with the police but to no avail.

The girl alleged that her husband continued to force her to embrace Islam and used to thrash her on her refusal. Police sources said that the victim claimed that for the past one year, Siddiqui was asking her to have sexual relations with at least seven persons to convert to Islam. But she refused.

Siddiqui then started mounting pressure on the girl for the ritual khatna (circumcision) of their son so that the kids were raised as per Islamic traditions but the girl refused that also.

Infuriated over this, Siddiqui locked the victim and his two kids in a room and poured kerosene and set the room afire to burn all three alive.

The wife, somehow, dialed 112 and sought help. Police and a fire tender were rushed in time to douse the rising flames from the house. She and her kids were saved before the fire engulfed the room.

Siddiqui was arrested by the police on Wednesday. An FIR was registered against him, his parents and a few clerics  under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021 and relevant Sections of the IPC. He was produced before a local court on Friday and sent to 14 days judicial custody.

As per senior police officials, the couple had been having a discord for quite some time. Both had been levelling charges of infidelity against each other. A few days ago, Siddiqui had faced police action for breaching the peace.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Lucknow
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp