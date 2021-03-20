STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

US Defence Secretary hails India’s leadership role in Indo-Pacific

As part of his larger Indo-Pacific visits, Austin reached India on Friday, with plans of meeting the senior decision makers of the country, aiming to further strengthen ties between the two countries.

Published: 20th March 2021 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

US Secretary of Defence General Lloyd J Austin

US Secretary of Defence General Lloyd J Austin (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin on Friday commended India’s leadership role in the Indo-Pacific and growing engagement with like-minded partners across the strategically important region to promote shared goals.

As part of his larger Indo-Pacific visits, Austin reached India on Friday, with plans of meeting the senior decision makers of the country, aiming to further strengthen ties between the two countries. Austin also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“During the meeting, Modi outlined his vision for the strategic partnership between the two countries and emphasised the important role of bilateral defence cooperation in Indo-US ties,” a PMO statement said.

Austin’s two-day visit ends on  Saturday. Apart from Indo-Pacific and other security challenges, talks are also said to cover Indo-US defence co-operation and upcoming defence deals between the two.

Austin also met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to discuss security challenges in the region, including Afghanistan and Indo-Pacific.

In a series of meetings, Austin will be calling on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, with an aim to discuss ways to further enhance bilateral ties, including defence between the US and India.

It’s the first high-level visit after President Joe Biden won the elections and formed the government in US. 

“Secretary Austin reiterated the US government’s continued commitment towards strengthening the bilateral defence relations between the two countries. He expressed US’ strong desire to further enhance the strategic partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond,” said the PMO statement.

Austin embarked on his Indo-Pacific visits on March 13.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lloyd J Austin
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp