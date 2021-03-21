STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

201 polling stations to be completely managed by women in Cachar -- highest in any Assam district

The district has about 12 lakh voters who will exercise their franchise to elect seven MLAs on April 1.

Published: 21st March 2021 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

voting

Representational photo (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SILCHAR: A record 201 polling stations, out of 1,834 in Cachar district in Assam, will be completely managed by women officials in the coming assembly elections.

Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said that to encourage women voters to participate in the elections in bigger numbers, the district administration has decided to enhance the number of polling stations to be completely managed by women officials by 20 times from the 2016 polls when it was just 10.

"A total of 201 polling stations, out of 1,834 polling stations in Cachar district, will be managed by women officials," Jalli told PTI.

The district has about 12 lakh voters who will exercise their franchise to elect seven MLAs on April 1.

The Cachar district administration has also launched a special awareness campaign with the theme of 'Naari Shakti' so that more and more women participate in the democratic process.

Interestingly, Jalli has four senior women officers to assist her -- three Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) and the District Election Officer -- in carrying out various schemes for the welfare of women.

The three-phased elections for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on March 27, April 1 and  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Assam assembly election Cachar district polling stations women officials
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp