39 students test positive in hostel at Gujarat's Sabarkantha district

By PTI

HIMMATNAGAR: Thirty-nine students staying in a hostel in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus, a senior health official said.

The group, comprising 20 boys and 19 girls, of a hostel run by Sahyog Kushtha Yagna Trust, were detected with the infection a day after 292 students were tested, said Sabarkantha Epidemic Medical Officer Chirag Modi.

"Most of those who tested positive are without symptoms and have been taken home by their parents. Some of them are admitted in a hospital," he said.

"Two days ago a hostel warden tested positive after which we decided to get the students tested and 39 reports returned positive," said Suresh Soni, coordinator of Sahyog Trust.

Sabarkantha has so far reported 3,281 cases and 3,191 recoveries.