STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Arunachal Pradesh gets first formal indigenous knowledge system school

The first-of-its-kind school called 'Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko' was inaugurated at Rang village near Seppa on Saturday.

Published: 21st March 2021 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Arunchal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu

Arunchal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has inaugurated the state's first formal indigenous language and knowledge system school in East Kameng district, an official release said on Sunday.

The first-of-its-kind school called 'Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko' was inaugurated at Rang village near Seppa on Saturday.

Khandu said the school will help in promoting and preserving indigenous traditions, culture and language, it said.

He lauded the Donyi Polo Cultural and Charitable Trust for the initiative and Pai Dawe for donating land for the Gurukul-type institution.

Khandu said his government is committed to preserving the indigenous culture of the state and has established the Department of Indigenous Affairs, for which he has earned the praise of people from even the neighbouring states.

"People from our neighbouring states congratulated me. Many of them have lost their indigenous identity. We Arunachalees have woken up at the right moment," Khandu said.

He appealed to indigenous leaders to suggest ways to the department for preserving cultures and languages.

"Being a Monpa, I follow Buddhism. My culture is safe as it is institutionalised. We learn and earn degrees in Buddhism. Therefore, we need to establish institutes that teach our kids their respective indigenous culture, heritage, language, way of living and take pride in it," he said.

The chief minister, however, emphasised that modern education cannot be ignored and should go hand-in-hand.

He thanked the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya group for taking up the responsibility to impart formal education to the students of the Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko.

He said Rs 3 crore has been earmarked for the development and upkeep of the school.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Knowledge System School Arunachal Pradesh School Pema Khandu
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp