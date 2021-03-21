STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Captain Saab did not fulfill even a single promise': Kejriwal roars at farmers’ meet in Punjab

The Delhi CM said the Congress had also promised jobs to the youth ahead of the 2017 Assembly polls.

Published: 21st March 2021 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday hit out at the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government and accused it of not keeping its poll promises and deceiving people. Targeting Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Kejriwal said that four years ago he had made “big promises” of smartphones, waiving off farmer loans, old-age pension to be increased to Rs 2500, employment to every household,

“Captain Saab did not fulfill even a single promise that he made after he won the elections.

We also fought in Delhi, and we also made promises but we have fulfilled every single promise that we made. The people of Delhi receive 24 hours free electricity, they receive zero bills. 73 per cent of the people receive zero electricity bills.

If Delhi people can receive zero electricity bills, so can the people of Punjab. Why can’t it be possible in Punjab? Only the Aam Aadmi Party can do it. Captain Sahib had said smartphones will be given. Who got smartphones just to raise your hands? He had said farmers’ loan will be waived. Whose loan has been waived just raise your hands,” said Kejriwal.

While addressing a Kisan Maha Sammelan organised by the AAP at Punjab’s Moga, he said that his party will always stand shoulder to shoulder with farmers protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws.
“The way that the Modi-led Central government passed the three black laws in Parliament, Punjab was the first state to raise its voice against the injustice being meted out.

OurPunjab farmers were the first to raise a protest against the laws. They were the first to start a movement against the laws and they took this movement to Delhi. Now, farmers from the whole country are standing with you,” he stated. He also accused the Narendra Modi led-Centre for “snatching power” from the chief minister of Delhi through National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Punjab government
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp