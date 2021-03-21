STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Didi will score 10 goals even with broken leg': Trinamool MP Dev backs Mamata

Addressing an election rally at Silda in the Jhargram district, the Tollywood superstar hit out at the BJP over the rise in fuel prices.

Published: 21st March 2021 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 09:39 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool Congress supporter flashes victory during West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rally during Nandigram Diwas in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JHARGRAM: Trinamool Congress MP Dev on Sunday claimed that the work done by the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal is unparallel, asserting that she would score 10 goals in the upcoming elections even with a broken leg.

Addressing an election rally at Silda in the Jhargram district, the Tollywood superstar hit out at the BJP over the rise in fuel prices.

"The work done by Mamata Banerjee in the last 10 years is unparallel. No other chief minister in any other state has done such great work ever. Because of the work done by her, 'Didi' can score 10 goals even with this broken leg," Dev said amid chants of 'Khela Hobey' (game will happen) from the crowd.

"It will be a game to take people on the path of development, and people will ensure to end the game of those who play politics of religion. The people of Bengal will win the game," he said at the rally, which saw a massive gathering to see the superstar amid sweltering heat.

The Trinamool Congress leader said that women in Bengal are more secure than those in other states, slamming the BJP for "false propaganda".

Dev was campaigning for TMC's Binpur candidate Debnath Hansda.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dev Mamata Banerjee Trinamool BJP Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls 2021 Bengal Elections Bengal Polls
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp