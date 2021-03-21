STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmer unions condemn Parliament panel's demand for implementation of Essential Commodities Act

The Essential Commodities Amendment Act is one of the three laws against which farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders.

Published: 21st March 2021 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers during their protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi.

Farmers during their protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Farmer unions on Sunday condemned the demand for immediate implementation of the Essential Commodities Amendment Act (ECAA) by a parliamentary committee.

The ECAA is one of the three laws against which farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders.

The parliamentary panel, which also has members from opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC and the AAP, asked the government to implement in "letter and spirit" the ECAA.

These parties have been demanding repeal of all three farm laws enacted by the Centre recently.

"It is insensitive to the food security of poor people and the demand to increase the procurement of farmers' crops," the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a joint front of the protesting farmer unions, said in a statement.

"We appeal to farmers, labourers and common citizens to intensify their struggle for the repeal of the three laws and legal right of minimum support price," the SKM said.

The Morcha said it is clear from the overwhelming support from "Kisan Mahapanchayats" against the agricultural laws that the proposed "Bharat Bandh" on March 26 will be successful.

It said all services, other than emergency services, will remain suspended from 6 am to 6 pm on that day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Essential Commodities Amendment Act Farm Laws Farmer Protests Samyukta Kisan Morcha
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp