STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Letter to Maharashtra CM was sent from my email ID, says ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh claimed that the letter sent to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray was indeed sent from his email ID.

Published: 21st March 2021 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has claimed that the letter sent to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray was indeed sent from his email ID.

"An unsigned letter in the name of Param Bir Singh, commandant general of Home Guards" was received on the official email ID of the chief minister's secretariat in the afternoon, the Chief Minister's Office said on Saturday.

Param Bir Singh had alleged that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had ordered to file a case of abetment to suicide in MP Mohan Delkar's death who was found dead in Mumbai on February 22 this year.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey, yesterday, Singh stated: "Abetment to suicide case in Mohan Delkar's death was ordered to be filed by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh despite the legal opinion of experts being against this FIR."

ALSO READ: Letter from Param Bir Singh sent via unofficial email id without signature: Uddhav's office

Singh, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers" also alleged that the FIR was filed for political mileage and he (Parambir Singh) had opposed the idea of said FIR in this case during a meeting of ministers including Chief Minister.

"From day one, the Home Minister desired a case of abetment of suicide to be registered at Mumbai. My professional view after seeking appropriate legal advice was that while the suicide had occurred in Mumbai, all the alleged acts of abetment had taken place in Dadra & Nagar Haveli. Thus, the abetment of suicide, if any, was required to be investigated by the Police at Dadra & Nagar Haveli who would have jurisdiction in that regard. You will recollect that in a briefing held at Varsha soon after the incident in the presence of a Minister and several other officials, after I drew attention of all concerned about my view, there was general agreement that the alleged acts of abetment could only be investigated by the Police at Dadra & Nagar Haveli," the letter read.

ALSO READ: Param Bir Singh letter bomb - Full text of former Mumbai top cop's letter to Maharashtra CM

"Dutybound to do so, I held to my professional view as advised by legal experts. The Home Minister kept insisting otherwise despite having been informed by me about the opinion of legal experts on this issue. Due to my resistance, the Home Minister was unhappy with me as the political mileage desired to be derived from the registration of the abetment of the suicide case.

Despite being fully aware of the opinion of the legal experts, the general opinion and the reasons behind it, the Home Minister announced the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and registration of an FIR into the alleged case on March 9 2021, the letter continued to read.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh yesterday said he is filing a defamation suit against the former Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Param Bir Singh Mumbai police Maharashtra Maharashtra CM Anil Deshmukh
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp