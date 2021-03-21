MP: Amid rising cases, siren to be blown to make people take vow of wearing masks

By PTI

BHOPAL: A siren will be sounded in all cities in Madhya Pradesh at 11 am on March 23 for two minutes when people will take a vow to wear masks and maintain a physical distance at public places to check the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday in view of a fresh surge in the infections.

He said a siren will be blown again at 7 pm on Tuesday to remind people of their resolve to follow these norms.

"Putting on a mask is very important and that is why we are starting this campaign. We should be cautious. Do not let things go out of our hands," the CM told reporters.

Chouhan said, in a worrying trend, fresh COVID-19 cases in Indore, Bhopal and other places are on the rise.

He also appealed to people to celebrate upcoming festivals, including Holi, at their homes.

"Slogans like 'Meri Holi, Mera Ghar' should be embraced totally. Festivals should be celebrated with caution," he added.

The state on Sunday recorded 1,322 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,75,727, while the toll rose by three and the number of people discharged by 663, an official said.

The death toll in the state is 3,906 and the recovery count is 2,63,821, he said, adding that six of 52 districts in the state did not report a new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours.

"A death each was reported from Gwalior, Ratlam and Burhanpur. Indore's caseload rose by 326 to reach 64,153, while that of Bhopal touched 47,110 with the addition of 382 cases. The active caseload in the two cities is 2,090 and 2,069 respectively," he said.

With 22,980 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP crossed 61.40 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,75,727 new cases 1322, death toll 3,906, recovered 2,63,821, active cases 8,000 number of tests so far 61,40,126.