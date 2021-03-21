STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Navy flags off sailing expedition from Chennai

Published: 21st March 2021 03:59 AM

Indian Navy flagged off a sailing expedition from Chennai to mark the 50th anniversary of INS ‘Virbahu’, the submarine base located at Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Navy flagged off a sailing expedition from Chennai to mark the 50th anniversary of INS ‘Virbahu’, the Indian Navy’s submarine base located at Visakhapatnam, headquarters of Navy’s Eastern Naval Command. Sailing Vessel ‘Neelkanth’ was flagged off by Rear Admiral Puneet Chaddha, Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval  Area (FOTNA).

The vessel has five officers from INS Virbahu as crew, and skippered by Commander Deepak Raj. The expedition  from Chennai to Visakhapatnam forms the first leg of this commemorative sailing. The first leg will cover a distance of 366 nautical miles. 

The wind powered sailing is expected to take three days. It will consolidate the sail training of the young crew. It will help to showcase the courage, discipline, commitment and expertise of the crew in handling any adverse conditions and also their hold on the nuances of sailing, a release stated.

