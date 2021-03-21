Navy flags off sailing expedition from Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Navy flagged off a sailing expedition from Chennai to mark the 50th anniversary of INS ‘Virbahu’, the Indian Navy’s submarine base located at Visakhapatnam, headquarters of Navy’s Eastern Naval Command. Sailing Vessel ‘Neelkanth’ was flagged off by Rear Admiral Puneet Chaddha, Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area (FOTNA).

The vessel has five officers from INS Virbahu as crew, and skippered by Commander Deepak Raj. The expedition from Chennai to Visakhapatnam forms the first leg of this commemorative sailing. The first leg will cover a distance of 366 nautical miles.

The wind powered sailing is expected to take three days. It will consolidate the sail training of the young crew. It will help to showcase the courage, discipline, commitment and expertise of the crew in handling any adverse conditions and also their hold on the nuances of sailing, a release stated.