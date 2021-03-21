Pakistani intruder arrested along International Border in JK's Samba

By PTI

JAMMU: A 40-year-old Pakistani intruder was arrested by the BSF along the International Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir early Sunday, officials said here.

Raja Hamid, a Pakistani national, was taken into custody by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Chak Dulma outpost near Ghagwal around 2.30 am, they said.

The officials said the man was being questioned to ascertain his motive behind crossing the border and entering Indian territory.

Pakistani intruder arrested along International Border, in Samba on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)

"During night hours, the alert BSF troops observed suspicious movement of one Pakistani national who crossed IB but was nabbed ahead of the fencing by the troops," a BSF spokesperson said in a brief statement.

On March 16 and February 8, two Pakistani intruders were shot dead by BSF personnel in Ramgarh and Chak Faquira sectors of Samba after they ignored repeated warnings while trying to sneak into the Indian side.