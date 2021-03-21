STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Param Bir Singh​'s letter, Sachin Waze case tainted MVA's image, allies need to introspect: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the police administration is the backbone of any government.

Published: 21st March 2021 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday admitted that the allegations made by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, and the Sachin Waze case have tainted the image of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state, and said all allies need to introspect if their feet are on the ground.

Talking to reporters, he also said that "something needs to be rectified" and the ruling allies should come together to discuss how these stains can be washed off.

His statements come in the wake of Param Bir Singh's letter sent on Saturday to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in which he has alleged that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh wanted police officers to collect at least Rs 100 crore from city bars and hotels every month, a charge denied by the minister.

ALSO READ: Letter to Maharashtra CM was sent from my email ID, says ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh

"Such allegations against the government or ministers are unfortunate and shocking. The contents (of Singh's letter) are sensational," he said.

"The veracity of the letter's contents will be done by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and (NCP president) Sharad Pawar. The MVA government has completed a year-and-a-half now and all allies need to introspect if their feet are on the ground," he said.

Raut said the police administration is the backbone of any government.

ALSO READ: Letter from Param Bir Singh sent via unofficial email id without signature: Uddhav's office

The backbone is symbol of pride and self-respect and the government should always strengthen it, he added.

"This government is doing well. But now something needs to be rectified and the MVA allies should get together to discuss how the stain can be washed off," he said.

"I have to accept that these allegations and the Waze case have tainted the image of the government...Uddhav Thackeray has always tried to keep the government's image clean. What happens because of government officials needs to controlled at the right time," the Shiv Sena MP added.

ALSO READ: Param Bir Singh letter bomb - Full text of former Mumbai top cop's letter to Maharashtra CM

Raut said that Deshmukh himself has called for an investigation into the allegations against him.

"Even as the state investigative agencies are under Deshmukh, he has asked the chief minister to order a probe," he said.

The Sena leader said he would try to meet Sharad Pawar in Delhi on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Raut tweeted a two-line Hindi poem, of which one line says- 'We are only in search of new paths'.

When asked about what he meant by it, he only said, "You will know the meaning soon."

