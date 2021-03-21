Posters to curb incidents of mob-lynching in Ranchi

By Express News Service

RANCHI: In the wake of two consecutive incidents of mob-lynching within a week in Ranchi, the state police have released a poster to create awareness among people that even being a part of the crowd leading to the lynching of a person may land them in trouble.

Ranchi witnessed two incidents of lynching within a week where two youths were thrashed to death on suspicion of theft.

The first incident took place on March 8 under Kotwali Police Station limits where 22-year-old Sachin Kumar Verma was thrashed brutally on suspicion of vehicle theft, who died later while being taken to the hospital.

The second incident occurred on March 14, where a 27-year-old Mubarak Khan was beaten to death by the villagers on suspicion of bike theft.

Poster against mob lynching in Jharkhand.

According to police officials, the poster has been released to create awareness among the people and appeal to them to report the incidents of theft or eve-teasing immediately to the police rather than taking law into their own hands.

“The objective is to create awareness among the people that if someone comes across any such incident of mob-violence, they should immediately report it to the police so that swift action could be taken to stop any untoward incident. They should not take law in their hand as it is the people who are the sufferers ultimately,” said Ranchi SP (Rural) Naushad Alam.

Police are always available there to help them in case of theft or any other crime, therefore people should refrain from acting in a fit of rage, he added.

It has also been appealed in the poster that people should not pay heed to any rumour and act in a fit of rage, he added.

“They should immediately report to the police if they come across any such incident as being a part of the crowd leading to the thrashing of a person may also land them in jail,” said the SP.

The poster has been released on social media, but it will be circulated further among the people through other means of communication, he added. According to the data collected by some Civil Society Organizations, as many as 42 such incidents have occurred so far in Jharkhand since 2008; at least 10 after Hemant Soren government came into power in December 2019.