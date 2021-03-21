STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Posters to curb incidents of mob-lynching in Ranchi

Ranchi witnessed two incidents of lynching within a week where two youths were thrashed to death on suspicion of theft.

Published: 21st March 2021 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

lynching, mob lynching

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: In the wake of two consecutive incidents of mob-lynching within a week in Ranchi, the state police have released a poster to create awareness among people that even being a  part of the crowd leading to the lynching of a person may land them in trouble. 

Ranchi witnessed two incidents of lynching within a week where two youths were thrashed to death on suspicion of theft.

The first incident took place on March 8 under Kotwali Police Station limits where 22-year-old Sachin Kumar Verma was thrashed brutally on suspicion of vehicle theft, who died later while being taken to the hospital.

The second incident occurred on March 14, where a 27-year-old Mubarak Khan was beaten to death by the villagers on suspicion of bike theft.

Poster against mob lynching in Jharkhand.

According to police officials, the poster has been released to create awareness among the people and appeal to them to report the incidents of theft or eve-teasing immediately to the police rather than taking law into their own hands.

“The objective is to create awareness among the people that if someone comes across any such incident of mob-violence, they should immediately report it to the police so that swift action could be taken to stop any untoward incident. They should not take law in their hand as it is the people who are the sufferers ultimately,” said Ranchi SP (Rural) Naushad Alam. 

Police are always available there to help them in case of theft or any other crime, therefore people should refrain from acting in a fit of rage, he added.

It has also been appealed in the poster that people should not pay heed to any rumour and act in a fit of rage, he added.

“They should immediately report to the police if they come across any such incident as being a part of the crowd leading to the thrashing of a person may also land them in jail,” said the SP. 

The poster has been released on social media, but it will be circulated further among the people through other means of communication, he added. According to the data collected by some Civil Society Organizations, as many as 42 such incidents have occurred so far in Jharkhand since 2008; at least 10 after Hemant Soren government came into power in December 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mob Lynching
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp