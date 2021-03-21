STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TMC breaking all records of corruption, harassment: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday said Trinamool Congress is breaking all previous records of corruption and harassment.

Published: 21st March 2021 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 11:01 AM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Trinamool Congress (TMC) is breaking all previous records of corruption and harassment.

"The people of West Bengal have given Congress, Left and TMC 70 years. But, these parties didn't fulfil people's aspirations. Presently, TMC is breaking all previous records of harassment and corruption," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi will be addressing an election rally in Bankura on Sunday.

On Saturday, PM Modi in Kharagpur, while addressing an election rally, had taken on the Mamata government for depriving the poor of West Bengal of Central schemes. The Prime minister had said the Chief Minister was afraid that he would get the credit for the schemes and thus blocked the implementation.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

