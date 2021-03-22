Assam Rifles initiates first Military Nursing Services pre-induction course for girls of Mizoram

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

AIZAWL: Aiming to engage the youth of Mizoram positively, paramilitary force Assam Rifles (AR) has initiated the first of its kind training capsule for the girls of Mizoram state.

"AR has initiated the first of its kind pre- induction coaching programme with 60 girl candidates to prepare girls for clearing the Military Nursing Services exams of the Indian Army." tells Brigadier Digvijay Singh.

Also, running parallel is another training programme for boys and girls to join the various uniformed Forces of the country.

Assam Rifles is a Paramilitary force and Brg Digvijay Singh is the Commander of its 23 Sector entrusted to look after the management of the borders of one of the smallest but strategically important state of Mizoram. AR also bears the responsibility of States its internal counter-insurgency operations and aiding the civil administration in case of need. Mizoram shares borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh.

The MNS Pre Guidance six- week capsule is being run by Assam Rifles in cooperation with Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), a local Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Classes are conducted for two hours a day, six days a week for the potential candidates for MNS to train them to crack written exam and interview. It started with effect from 01 Mar 2021.

Talking about the process Lt Col Ritwik Patjoshi with 46 Battalion under Sector 23 tells the candidates were selected through the entrance exam. "Prior to the capsule 200 interested candidates were screened on medical and academic ground and those found fit for the profession were enrolled for the capsule after clearing an entrance exam."

BSc 2nd year student Chhawn Thangpuii hails from the Serchhip district of the state. For students like her, this programme has come as a boon.

"There is not much awareness in our area and even after having interest in medical I had financial constraints and was not aware of the MNS."

This programme has brushed my subjects which will help me with the exam, tells Thangpuii.

Military Nursing Officer (MNS) is an auxiliary force of the Indian Armed Forces where only the women officers serve as nurses in uniform with the status of a Commissioned Officers. It comprises of only women officers of MNS.

In another such programme, 100 boys are being trained for the written and interview portion of the recruitment process of the armed forces. Brigadier Digvijay Singh, Commander 23 Sector, Assam Rifles Mizoram Sector says, "This is just a beginning and many such programmes with a larger goal are in our planning list which will open greater avenues and brighter opportunities for the girls and boys of Mizoram."

The aim lies to divert the youth into productive activities so as to wean them from falling prey to addictions.

The state has been facing the menace of narcotics, drugs and contraband leading to rise in the cases of addictions.

In 2020 there were 190 apprehensions of smugglers which stands 53 till now for 2021. It is accompanied by a seizure of 55 Cr Narcotics and 35 cr of Contraband in 2020. In 2021 the narcotics seizures are 15 crores till mid-march and the Contraband seizure of 26 cr.

"Assam Rifles is conducting anti-Drug campaigns to create awareness among youth about ill effects of Drugs," tells Brg Singh.