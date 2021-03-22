STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh sees 1,525 COVID-19 cases, top single-day spike of 2021

Not only are COVID-19 cases increasing in the state but the death toll is also steadily rising, a statement issued by the health department said.

Published: 22nd March 2021 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh reported 1,525 COVID-19 cases on Monday, the highest single-day spike this year, taking its tally to 3,25,678, an official said.

The death toll also rose to 3,962 with 12 more people succumbing to the infection, while the recovery count was 527, leaving the state with 9,205 active cases, he added.

"Raipur district accounted for 349 of the new cases for the day, taking its total count to 59,725, including 838 deaths. Durg witnessed 468 new cases and Bilaspur 85. Of the deaths, five each took place on Monday and Sunday, while two deaths occurred earlier," he said.

With 35,933 samples tested on Monday, the total number of tests in the state has gone up to 54,65,650.

During last week, 42 coronavirus patients, including nine women, died in the state while the weekly deaths in the month of February and first week of March were between 27 to 29, it said.

Raipur and Durg, with 11 deaths each, registered the highest fatalities during last week.

"Of the 42 deaths, 30 cases were of comorbidity. The death audit reports found people above 60 years constituted 62 per cent of these deaths, while 21 per cent were between 45 to 59 years," it said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,25,678, New cases 1,525, Deaths 3,962, Recovered 3,12,511, Active cases 9,205, Tests today 35,933, Total tests 54,65,650.

