STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Five states, including Gujarat, Punjab record surge in Covid-19 cases 

India's total active caseload has increased to 3,34,646 comprising 2.87 per cent of India's total infections.

Published: 22nd March 2021 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Covid 19

Fourteen states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are reporting a surge in the COVID-19 daily cases and account for 80.5 per cent of the total new cases registered, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

India saw 46,951 new cases being registered in a day,  the highest single day rise so far this year.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 30,535 (65.03 per cent).

This is followed by Punjab with 2,644 while Kerala reported 1,875 new cases.

Eight states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana are displaying an upward trajectory in the daily new COVID-19 cases, the ministry said.

India's total active caseload has increased to 3,34,646 comprising 2.87 per cent of India's total infections.

A net rise of 25,559 cases has been added to the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said.

ALSO WATCH:

The Daily Positivity Rate (7-day average) currently stands at 3.70 per cent, the ministry said.

Maharashtra has conducted 1,78,00,438 total tests and has a positivity rate of 13.93 per cent followed by Tamil Nadu which has conducted 1,78,13,593 tests and has a positivity rate of 4.87 per cent.

Haryana has so far tested 58,19,748 samples and has a positivity rate 4.81 per cent.

Karnataka has tested 2,05,49,434 tests and has a positivity rate of 4.72 per cent.

Madhya Pradesh and Delhi has conducted 59,31,486 and 1,39,44,512 tests so far and both has a positivity rate of 4.65 per cent.

Eight States/UTs --Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Punjab, Puducherry, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana have a weekly positivity rate more than the national average of 3.7 per cent, the ministry highlighted.

The total vaccination coverage in India has crossed the 4.5-crore mark, it stated.

More than 4.50 crore (4,50,65,998) vaccine doses have been administered through 7,33,597 sessions, as per the provisional report till Monday 7.00 am.

These include 77,86,205 HCWs (1st dose), 48,81,954 HCWs (2nd dose), 80,95,711 FLWs (1st dose) and 26,09,742 FLWs (2nd Dose), 37,21,455 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities and 1,79,70,931 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years have also received the 1st dose.

As on day-65 of the vaccination drive (21st March), total 4,62,157 vaccine doses were given.

As it was a Sunday, many states and UTs did not schedule vaccination sessions, the ministry said.

Out of which, 4,49,115 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 8,459 sessions for 1st dose and 13,042 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,11,51,468 with 21,180 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 212 deaths have been reported in a day.

Six states account for 85.85 per cent of the new deaths.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (99).

Punjab follows with 44 daily deaths and Kerala reported13 deaths in a span of 24 hours.

The Case Fatality Rate currently stands at 1.37 per cent and is continuously declining, the ministry said.

Fourteen states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

These are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Ladakh (UT), Daman and Diu & Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus in India COVID 19 Case Surge COVID 19 Vaccination
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp