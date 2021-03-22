STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 9000 people fined so far in Jammu for violating Covid-19 norms

A total fine imposed on them amounted to Rs 45 lakh, they said those found violating the COVID-19 guidelines in the district will be strictly dealt with under the law, police said

Published: 22nd March 2021 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 04:04 PM

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Over 9000 people have been fined so far in Jammu district for violating COVID-19 guidelines by not wearing masks and Rs 45 lakh recovered from them, officials said on Monday.

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 158 fresh coronavirus cases, including 34 travellers, taking the infection tally to 1,28,547.

Officials said, "During the drive against violators of COVID-19 guidelines, more than nine thousand persons have been fined for not wearing face masks during the year 2020-21".

A total fine imposed on them amounted to Rs 45 lakh, they said those found violating the COVID-19 guidelines in the district will be strictly dealt with under the law, police said

