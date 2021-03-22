STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Infiltration will increase in Assam if Congress-AIUDF alliance comes to power, warns Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister also alleged that Congress has a policy of divide and rule while stating that BJP's policy is ''Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas''.

Published: 22nd March 2021 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DHEMAJI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday slammed Congress' alliance with Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and said the infiltration into the state will increase if the alliance come to power.

"We worked for development whereas Congress is forging an alliance with Badruddin Ajmal. If they come to power infiltration in the state will surge. Do you want to stop infiltration? Congress party should be ashamed for coming together with Ajmal," Shah said while addressing a public gathering in Assam's Dhemaji.

Slamming Congress leader for his recent comments on Assam. "Rahul Gandhi talks of protecting Assam's ''Asmita'', but today I want to ask him publicly - will Congress do it with Badruddin Ajmal on his lap?" he said.

The Union Home Minister also alleged that Congress has a policy of divide and rule while stating that BJP's policy is ''Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas''.

Earlier on Monday, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda had also attacked Congress, saying that the party never gave importance to the security of the state.

"Congress has hurt Assam's culture. The party never gave importance to its security, which is why the problems of Assam have kept increasing," Nadda had said while addressing a public gathering here at Rajgarh.

The Assembly elections in Assam will be held in three phases starting from March 27 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
All India United Democratic Front Congress-AIDUF alliance Union Home Minister Amit Shah Assam elections 2021 Assam Polls 2021
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp