STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand: AJSU’s Ganga Narayan Singh joins BJP; to contest Madhupur by-poll

In case, there have been separate candidates for BJP and AJSU, there was a possibility of division of votes, leading to the loss to the candidates of both the parties, said a party insider.

Published: 22nd March 2021 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

voting

Representational photo (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Ahead of Madhupur Assembly by-elections in Jharkhand, Ganga Narayan Singh, who was AJSU candidate from the seat and secured third position in 2014 Assembly polls, joined BJP in presence of the legislative party leader Babulal Marandi and other senior party leaders on Monday. 

With this, it has become clear that Singh will be the BJP candidate for Madhupur by-polls. Sigh, after joining the party, said that he has been shouting slogans in favour of BJP since his childhood, but now he has become its soldier. 

“I will work for the party selflessly and bring thinking of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the villages,” said Singh. 

According to party insiders, the decision was taken to keep National Democratic Alliance (NDA) intact in the State as there was a possibility that if BJP fielded any other candidate from the seat, Ganga Narayan Singh would have contested from there as he had secured a significant number of votes in 2014 polls, leading to the division of NDA votes, ultimately benefitting the ruling alliance. 

“Therefore, focusing only on winning the seat, it was decided to take a middle path so that the NDA votes remain intact,” said a party insider, requesting anonymity. 

In case, there have been separate candidates for BJP and AJSU, there was a possibility of division of votes, leading to the loss to the candidates of both the parties, he added. 

The party sources also said that after induction of Singh in the party, his name will be sent to the central leadership for its approval and final announcement could be done March 25. AJSU, however, has ensured all support to Singh for the winning the seat. 

“AJSU is united and will ensure all support to Ganga Narayan Singh, who had been a strong candidate from AJSU Party,” said AJSU Spokesperson Deosharan Bhagat. 

Notably, Hafeezul Hassan, the elder son of former minister late Haji Hussain Ansari, has already been inducted in the cabinet of Chief Minister Hemant Soren even before becoming an MLA. Hassan replaced his father who passed a day after recovering from Covid-19 at a private hospital in Ranchi on October 3.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganga Narayan Singh Madhupur by-poll
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp