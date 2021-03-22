STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Level of violence in Bengal unprecedented: BJP spokesperson lashes out at Mamata

The saffron party cited a PPRC report, titled 'Political Violence in West Bengal', and noted that the state registered the maximum number of political murders in the country.

Published: 22nd March 2021 09:16 PM

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

For representational purposes. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP's national spokesperson for economic affairs Gopal Krishna Agarwal on Monday claimed that West Bengal had registered the maximum number of political murders in the country in 2019 and the level of violence in the state was "unprecedented".

Citing the National Crime Record Bureau data of 2019, the Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC) report, titled 'Political Violence in West Bengal', noted that the state registered the maximum number of political murders in the country.

The report also claimed that West Bengal registered the highest number of dowry cases, cases of grievous hurt, and attempts to murder.

"The level of violence is unprecedented along with stunted industrial development despite the state's huge potential. The people will keep in mind these factors before voting," Agarwal said.

Citing the report, he claimed that the rate of killing and abduction in West Bengal was five times more than that of Tamil Nadu, which has almost equal population.

Sumeet Bhasin, the director of PPRC, said that despite having a woman as chief minister, West Bengal has registered the highest number of crimes against women on several parameters, "be it dowry or suicide cases among women".

"Further, West Bengal registered the highest number of cases of grievous hurt, highest number of attempts to murder cases in the country. According to the Economic Survey 2020-21, the proportion of households with health insurance increased in Assam, Bihar and Sikkim by 89 per cent while it decreased by 12 per cent in West Bengal between 2015-16 to 2019-20," Bhasin said.

