STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP district to launch campaign to stop residents from visiting Maharashtra

With the Covid-19 cases on an upward spiral again, fears of the situation worsening due to the coming Holi festivities are giving nightmares to the authorities in various states. 

Published: 22nd March 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  With the Covid-19 cases on an upward spiral again, fears of the situation worsening due to the coming Holi festivities are giving nightmares to the authorities in various states.  Aiming to check further spread of infection during the festival of colours, the Burhanpur district administration in Madhya Pradesh is set to launch a campaign, ‘Majha Parivar-Majhi Holi’ to discourage residents from travelling to adjoining Maharashtra for celebrating the festival of colours with relatives there.

“The Burhanpur district is bordered by Maharashtra’s three Covid-19 sensitive districts  Jalgaon, Buldhana and Amravati.  The population in our district has close relations with these bordering districts owing to which they travel to their relatives place in Maharashtra on Holi.

Though movement of buses to and from Maharashtra has been banned for now, people in our district even use two-wheelers to travel to close relatives in Maharashtra for Holi, which has to be discouraged this time, keeping in mind the grim situation in those districts,” Burhanpur district collector Praveen Singh said.

“We’ll launch the Majha Parivar Majhi Holi/Majha Kutumb-Majhi Holi campaign on March 23- 24, during which we’ll motivate residents of Burhanpur to celebrate Holi with their family at home only,” Singh said. Posters will be put across Burhanpur and social media too will be proactively used to promote the campaign. Special pledges will also be administered in villages to discourage villagers from traveling to Maharashtra on Holi. 

Mask reminder: MP to play siren on March 23
MP will play siren twice on March 23 reminding people to take a vow to wear mask and follow social distancing. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will complete the first year of his fourth chief ministerial tenure on that day. “Siren will be played across the state at 11 am and 7 pm on March 23. I appeal to everyone to take a vow to wear mask and follow social distancing,” Chouhan said. He also appealed to the people to stick to their families and stay at home only during Holi. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronavirus covid 19 madhya pradesh campaign
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp