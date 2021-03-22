MP district to launch campaign to stop residents from visiting Maharashtra

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: With the Covid-19 cases on an upward spiral again, fears of the situation worsening due to the coming Holi festivities are giving nightmares to the authorities in various states. Aiming to check further spread of infection during the festival of colours, the Burhanpur district administration in Madhya Pradesh is set to launch a campaign, ‘Majha Parivar-Majhi Holi’ to discourage residents from travelling to adjoining Maharashtra for celebrating the festival of colours with relatives there.

“The Burhanpur district is bordered by Maharashtra’s three Covid-19 sensitive districts Jalgaon, Buldhana and Amravati. The population in our district has close relations with these bordering districts owing to which they travel to their relatives place in Maharashtra on Holi.

Though movement of buses to and from Maharashtra has been banned for now, people in our district even use two-wheelers to travel to close relatives in Maharashtra for Holi, which has to be discouraged this time, keeping in mind the grim situation in those districts,” Burhanpur district collector Praveen Singh said.

“We’ll launch the Majha Parivar Majhi Holi/Majha Kutumb-Majhi Holi campaign on March 23- 24, during which we’ll motivate residents of Burhanpur to celebrate Holi with their family at home only,” Singh said. Posters will be put across Burhanpur and social media too will be proactively used to promote the campaign. Special pledges will also be administered in villages to discourage villagers from traveling to Maharashtra on Holi.

Mask reminder: MP to play siren on March 23

MP will play siren twice on March 23 reminding people to take a vow to wear mask and follow social distancing. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will complete the first year of his fourth chief ministerial tenure on that day. “Siren will be played across the state at 11 am and 7 pm on March 23. I appeal to everyone to take a vow to wear mask and follow social distancing,” Chouhan said. He also appealed to the people to stick to their families and stay at home only during Holi.