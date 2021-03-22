None of 23 IITs following quota policy, says plea

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court alleging that all 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) are violating reservation policy that provides reservation to SC/ST communities and OBCs in admission to research programmes and recruitment of faculty.

The plea filed by geothermal energy researcher Dr Sachchida Nand Pandey has contended that the process of admissions in research programmes and appointment of faculty members by all the IITs is completely unconstitutional.

In 2019, Government of India had extended reservation to all posts in all streams for faculty position. However, the IITs are completely violating the reservation policy, it has been claimed. The plea has further said that IITs never reveal the standards set by them for recruiting its faculty members and candidates are also kept in dark about the same. The petitioner has sought a direction to all IITs to implement the reservation policy.