STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

One year after Janata Curfew: Revisiting that long walk, a year on

An year after the first curfew related to Covid was imposed in the country, TNIE revisits some stories of migrants which made headlines back then.

Published: 22nd March 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants exodus, Migrants lockdown

Image for representation

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

It was exactly a year ago, on March 22, that ‘Janata Curfew’ was imposed — a precursor to lockdown announced two days later that triggered a mass migration of the scale that India had not seen since Independence. Their livelihoods snatched in a single stroke, voiceless millions trod back home battling multitude of odds. TNIE revisits stories of some migrants, who made headlines back then for their sheer misery or extraordinary fortitude, to find how they or their families are doing

JAIPUR: Amid the tragic tales of labourers forced to walk hundreds of miles to reach home, a village in Rajasthan witnessed something different. A group of 54 labourers were provided shelter in a government school in Palsana village in Rajasthan’s Sikar district. In return for the hospitality of the locals, the labourers who lived there for over a month painted the school building. This token of gratitude won the hearts of the villagers, who continue to feel a special bond with those visitors a year on.

From Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, they were working as agricultural labourers in Jhunjhunu district when the lockdown was announced.  They were asked to isolate themselves in the school building.  During the 34 days they were there, locals provided them good arrangements. 

In return for hospitality, labourers who lived there for over a
month during lockdown painted the school building.
(Photo | Express)

Rajendra Kumar Meena, school principal, remembers that their ‘guests’ started with cleaning the campus and then came to him asking for work that would be remembered after they were gone.  Meena told them the school had not been painted for 10 years. The labourers wasted no time in saying they were game. “My colleagues agreed to fund a few buckets of paint. We bought other materials.

But for their free labour, our school would have remained in the same terrible shape it was in for over a decade,” says Meena. Sarpanch of Palsana, Roop Singh Shekhawat, remembers that local ADM Ashok Rinwa suddenly asked them to make arrangements for the workers at the school. Everyone pitched in despite the atmosphere of fear about the Covid at that time. Before the migrants left, a farewell was organised. They were gifted clothes, blankets and ‘safas’ (turbans).

ALSO READ : 

That long walk, an year long

Families of migrant labourers from MP crushed by train still await their death certificates

When a Jharkhand man covered 1200 km on a rickety scooter for his pregnant wife's dream

Migrants who returned to native place in Bihar have opened 'Atmanirbhar' stalls

When a Bihar teen girl cycled 1200 km with her ailing father

UP man offloaded with sick friend fearing virus infection is struggling to make ends meet 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Janata Curfew lockdown Coronavirus COVID
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp