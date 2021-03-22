STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sachin Waze case: MP Navneet Rana accuses Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant of threatening her

After she raised the issue, Sawant threatened her in the Lok Sabha's lobby, saying 'I will see how you roam in Maharashtra,' Rana alleged.

Published: 22nd March 2021 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask

Amravati MP Navneet Rana. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amravati MP Navneet Rana on Monday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accusing Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant of threatening her after she raised the Sachin Waze issue in the House.

She also sought police action against the south Mumbai MP.

After she raised the issue, Sawant threatened her in the Lok Sabha's lobby, saying "I will see how you roam in Maharashtra," Rana alleged.

The former Union minister also threatened that she will be put in jail, she claimed.

Rana, an independent MP, also said that she had in the past received death and acid attack threats on the Shiv Sena's letterhead and also over phone.

ALSO READ | Param Bir Singh an important weapon of for opposition now: Sanjay Raut

"The way Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant has threatened me, it is not only my insult, but the insult of all the women of the country. Hence, I demand strict action against Sawant," she added.

Rana raised the Waze issue in the Lok Sabha as the BJP demanded resignation of the Maharashtra government headed by Uddhav Thackeray in the wake of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's claim that the state's Home Minister Anil Deshmukh set a Rs 100-crore collection target for the police every month.

Singh had also claimed that Deshmukh asked Waze to help with collection of money.

Rana claimed that Thackeray had spoken to then Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking reinstatement of Waze who was under suspension following the Khwaja Yunus custodial death case.

"The then chief minister flatly refused. But when the current chief minister (Thackeray) took charge, the first decision he took was to reinstate Waze. Because of the chief minister such things are happening in Maharashtra," she said.

The NIA is probing Waze's alleged role in placing an explosives-laden SUV outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence on February 25.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navneet Rana Om Birla Arvind Sawant Shiv Sena Sachin Waze
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp