STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP cop arrested after woman alleges sexual harassment, fake cases against family

An FIR was registered Saturday against more than 15 people including Sub-inspector Deepak Singh, who was deployed earlier at Sonupar police post under Kotwali police station.

Published: 22nd March 2021 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

Lawyers display a placard to condemn the gang-rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo| AFP)

Representational Image. (File | AFP)

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: A police sub-inspector in the nearby Basti district was arrested Monday after a woman accused him of sexually harassing her and "trapping" her family into various cases of land dispute, police said.

They said an FIR was registered Saturday against more than 15 people including Sub-inspector Deepak Singh, who was deployed earlier at Sonupar police post under Kotwali police station.

Singh was arrested and sent to jail Monday, a police official said.

The woman has alleged in her complaint that during the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March last year, the SI inspector had stopped her scooter as she was not wearing a mask and took her mobile number.

After that he started sending her "objectionable" messages and tried to have a relationship with her and when she refused, he along with the help of other policemen and revenue department employees, trapped her family into various police cases of land dispute and harassed her, she has alleged.

The woman and her family appealed to state women commission and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for help.

On Saturday, Gorakhpur Zone ADG Akhil Kumar and Basti's Divisional Commissioner Anil Kumar Rai met the woman in Basti after which an FIR was lodged with the Kotwali police station the same day.

Basti SP Hemraj Meena was transferred and Ashish Srivastav took charge as the new police chief of the district.

The FIR has been registered against 11 named policemen, 2-3 unidentified policemen and two employees of revenue department, police said.

The case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and under the IT Act, police said.

"The investigation has been initiated and further action will be taken on the basis of reports of the probe," new SP Ashish Srivastav said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sexual Harassment UP Police
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp