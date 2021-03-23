2 Chhattisgarh dentists illegally secure Rs 1.4 crore by fixing braces on 1,400 kids, lose licences

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Two dental surgeons in Chhattisgarh have been found guilty of illegally receiving Rs 1.4 crore under the newly-launched state government's integrated healthcare scheme in Chhattisgarh. They allegedly induced the fear of crooked teeth and made the rural people go for dental braces treatment.

Both the doctors, who carried out the treatment in 2018-19, had "persuaded" over 1,400 teenagers in and around Raipur to “fix” their teeth by making them wear braces. They later withdrew Rs 1.40 crore as claims. After it was exposed, Health Minister T S Singhdeo ordered an investigation.

Following the probe report given by the experts' team, the licences of both the dentists -- Dr Ravi Goyal and Dr Manish Kumar Pandit -- were suspended for a year.

Dr Goyal and Dr Pandit have also been fined Rs 52 lakh and 28 lakh respectively.

In Chhattisgarh, the families having ration cards can seek treatment under the integrated healthcare scheme -- Dr Khubchand Baghel Swasthya Sahayata Yojana -- using any government-issued valid identity proof.

