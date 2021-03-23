STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIMIM chief Owaisi takes COVID-19 jab, urges people to get vaccinated

Published: 23rd March 2021 01:44 PM

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi takes coronavirus vaccine

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi takes coronavirus vaccine (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: After having taken the COVID-19 vaccine, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi has appealed to people to come forward and take the vaccine shots.

He further appealed people to not to believe any sort of rumours regarding the vaccination.

Owaisi said, "I and my wife took the Covishield vaccine today. The number of corona cases is again increasing. I appeal to the people to take the utmost care and to come forward to take the vaccine shots."

India reported 40,715 new COVID-19 cases, 29,785 recoveries, and 199 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 9,67,459 samples were tested on March 22.

A total of 23,54,13,233 samples had been tested up to March 22, ICMR said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are reporting a surge in daily COVID-19 cases and together they account for 80.5 per cent of the total new cases registered in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Monday.

As on Day-66 of the vaccination drive, more than 4.72 Cr COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered. More than 19.65 lakh vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Monday.

