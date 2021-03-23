STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AP, Telangana should settle outstanding bilateral issues 'amicably': Union minister in Lok Sabha

Published: 23rd March 2021 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 04:15 PM

Jagan, KCR, Jagan with KCR

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (L) with his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said in Lok Sabha that Telangana and Andhra Pradesh should settle their outstanding bilateral issues "amicably".

During the Question Hour, Rai said a large number of provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014 have been implemented and the remaining are at various stages of implementation.

Through the legislation, the state of Andhra Pradesh was divided into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

"...there are some outstanding bilateral issues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana which should be settled by both states amicably," he said.

Rai was replying to a query of TDP member K Ram Mohan Naidu on the implementation of assurances made to the state of Andhra Pradesh under the legislation.

The minister said the Union Finance Ministry provided a special package to Andhra Pradesh which suffered due to the carving out of Telangana.

Responding to the demand by YSRCP member P V Midhun Reddy for according special category state status to Andhra Pradesh, Rai said such a provision does not exist after the Centre accepted the recommendation of the Fourteenth Finance Commission.

