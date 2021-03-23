Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inaugurates 7-day Museum Biennale

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a first, a weeklong Bihar Museum Biennale 2021 that kickstarted in Patna on Monday, saw the participation of seven other countries and exhibits from other states.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the Biennale via video conference and interacted with other experts. He was joined by the French ambassador Emmanuel and other heads of museums from seven other countries including the UK, Germany, South Africa and Italy.

Kumar said that the biennale will help other countries in developing cultural bonds with Bihar's rich cultural and historical grandeur.

Sources said that the collections of antique values, housed in different museums within and outside the country will also be exhibited virtually throughout the period of the biennale.

Apart from this, a special arrangement has been made to conduct training and workshops for those interested in learning the history, archeology and cultural artifacts at a two-day conference which is a part of the biennale.