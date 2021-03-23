STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP govt closing down central concerns; PM's 'factory of lies' alone will remain: Mamata

West Bengal chief minister claimed that BJP governments in the two northeastern states have rendered thousands of government employees jobless.

Published: 23rd March 2021 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PARA: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the Centre is selling off government concerns and only Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "factory of lies" will remain.

Banerjee said that the BJP is advertising tall claims about what it will do for the people of Bengal, but the party has reneged on promises made in its manifesto for the assembly elections in Assam and Tripura.

Addressing an election rally here in Purulia district, the West Bengal chief minister claimed that BJP governments in the two northeastern states have rendered thousands of government employees jobless.

"They are closing down all central concerns. Only one factory will be there, that of Narendra Modi's lies and the BJP's fraud," she said.

Reciting 'Chandi slokas' at the public meeting here as she has been doing in other poll rallies, the TMC supremo asked people not to indulge in any communal politics.

Urging people not to vote for "goons from outside", Banerjee asserted that she is not afraid of any intimidation and will fight back if threatened.

She has on several occasions accused the BJP of bringing in outsiders to the state for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

 

