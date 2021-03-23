STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP leader booked for misbehaving with cop during vehicle checking in UP's Ballia

Vivek Singh is seen getting into a heated discussion with the SI and is heard saying that all of them come from the "party".

Published: 23rd March 2021 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

FIR logo, first information report

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BALLIA: A case has been registered against a local BJP leader after a video went viral on social media in which he can be seen misbehaving with a police sub-inspector during a vehicle checking drive here.

The incident took place in Chitbaragaon area on Sunday, police said.

BJP's Vivek Singh Kaushik and two others were booked for obstructing government work based on SI Murari Misra's complaint on Tuesday, Station House Officer (SHO) Rakesh Singh said.

The purported video was posted on social media by Vivek Singh in which he can be seen reaching the crossing of Chitbadagaon township and questioning the SI how he had challaned a motorcyclist.

Misra tells him the action was taken as the person was not wearing helmet.

Vivek Singh is seen getting into a heated discussion with the SI and is heard saying that all of them come from the "party".

In some pictures posted on his social media account, Vivek Singh can be seen with Uttar Pradesh Minister of state for Parliamentary Affairs Anand Swarup Shukla.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP vehicle checking Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp