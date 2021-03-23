STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP to solve problems of recurring floods, illegal migrants in Assam: Adityanath

Adityanath claimed that there is no militancy, lawlessness or infiltration in the northeastern states and Assam in particular.

Published: 23rd March 2021 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during an event on the occasion of completion of four years of his government in the state

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File | PTI)

By PTI

UDARBOND: Promising to solve the issues of recurring floods, illegal migrants and condition of tea garden workers in Assam, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath Tuesday accused the opposition Congress of failing to solve them during its days in power in the northeastern state.

Asserting that the saffron party will permanently solve the problems of illegal migrants and flood menace if it is re-elected in Assam, Adityanath claimed at an election rally here that peace, unity and development have been ushered in the state in the past five years.

His party will also undertake a scheme for giving a new identity to tea gardens and its workers in the state.

"Five years back (during Congress rule) there was no discussion on development of Assam and divisions were created among people on the basis of areas, for political gains. There were also problems of Bodoland, illegal migrants and insurgency.

"But that changed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi who converted the 'Look East' policy to 'Act East' policy changing the image of the northeastern region," the UP chief minister said.

Adityanath claimed that there is no militancy, lawlessness or infiltration in the northeastern states and Assam in particular.

Continuing his attack on the grand old party at the national level, Adityanath said, that the Congress in 1952 had introduced Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir which allegedly "paved the way for militancy there".

"Congress had put restrictions on buying land there.

But now with revocation of Artcle 370, anybody from any part of the country, even from Assam, can buy property there", he said.

Adityanath pointed out that Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee had strongly opposed Article 370, saying it was a threat to national unity as in a country there cannot be two Constitutions, two flags and two prime ministers.

It was PM Modi who fulfilled Mookerjee's dream by revoking Article 370, thereby ending militancy in Kashmir, he said.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam elections 2021 Assam polls 2021 Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp