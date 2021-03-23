STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Brief uproar in Rajya Sabha as BJP members raise Deshmukh issue

The trouble started towards the end of the morning session when BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi said he had given a Zero Hour mention seeking Deshmukh's dismissal.

Published: 23rd March 2021 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

MPs at Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi(YouTube Screengrab)

MPs at Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi(YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MPs in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday demanded the dismissal of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and sought to raise the issue of alleged charges of corruption against him, leading to uproar in the House for a while.

The trouble started towards the end of the morning session when BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi said he had given a Zero Hour mention seeking Deshmukh's dismissal.

This lead to noisy scenes in the House with members from the opposition benches objecting to it.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu told Sushil Modi that he had not given permission to raise the issue.

As several members from both treasury and opposition benches were on their feet with some raising slogans, Naidu asked them to sit down.

"I have not permitted" he said, and reminded the members that the House had lost precious time on Monday. He asked the members not raise slogans in the House. Naidu also said the issue was a matter related to a state.

"It is a political issue. Settle it outside," he said.

The House later started with its scheduled Question Hour.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra crisis Anil Deshmukh BJP MPs Rajya Sabha
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp