STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre exempts from public hearing all projects applying afresh after expiry of green clearance

However, environmentalists argue that the central government is systematically weakening the EIA Notification

Published: 23rd March 2021 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Environment

Image for representation

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Union Environment Ministry has brought in yet another amendment to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), 2006 offering more relaxations. The Centre has exempted from public hearing all projects whose environmental clearance had expired and which applied afresh.

The new amendment has been gazette notified on March 18. It says the central government deems it necessary to provide certain provisions for the projects which have not been able to complete the construction and commissioning of the proposed activities within the validity period of the environmental clearance granted and have submitted de-novo due to the expiry of the validity of the clearance.

Therefore, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 3 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the central government makes further amendments in the EIA notification. "The projects where construction and commissioning of proposed activities have not been completed within the validity period of the environmental clearance and a fresh application for EC has been submitted due to expiry of the said period of the EC, the concerned Expert Appraisal Committee or State Level Expert Committee, as the case may be, may exempt the requirement of public hearing subject to the condition that the project has been implemented by not less than fifty percent in its physical form or construction," said Geeta Menon, Joint Secretary at the Union Environment Ministry, in the notification.

According to the EIA Notification, the prior environmental clearance granted for a project or activity shall be valid for a maximum period of ten years and for some projects it is five years. In the case of area development projects and townships, the validity period is further limited. Projects that were not completed within the validity period had to go through all stages of scoping afresh including conducting public hearing. "Now, this has been removed. It is a good move and helps fast-track many projects in the state," a senior Tamil Nadu official said.

However, environmentalists argue that the central government is systematically weakening the EIA Notification. "Since the draft EIA Notification, 2020 hasn't got finalised due to countrywide opposition and was challenged before the court, the Union government seems to be making an attempt to bring in some of the proposed controversial changes through the backdoor with separate amendments such as the latest one," said G Sundarrajan of Poovulagin Nanbargal, a Chennai-based environmental advocacy group.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EIA Environmental Impact Assessment
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp