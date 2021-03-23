Complaints of Vyapam test irregularities to be probed: MP Minister

By PTI

INDORE: Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel on Monday said complaints of irregularities in a test conducted by the MP Professional Examination Board, popularly known as Vyapam earlier, to recruit officers in his department will be probed.

Complaints have been received that candidates of a region in the state have scored high marks in the recruitment test for the department, and these will be probed, he said.

The results of the examination will be declared after the probe, he added.

Anukaran, an association of agriculture students, has been protesting claiming candidates who got top ranking in the test held in February to recruit 863 senior agriculture development officers and rural agriculture extension officers were from Gwalior and Chambal region.